Air still in 'very poor' category

New Delhi: The air quality in the national Capital dipped slightly and settled in the 'very poor' zone on Saturday.



Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 362. It was 346 on Friday. Neighbouring Faridabad (356), Ghaziabad (327), Greater Noida (335), Gurugram (334) and Noida (355) also recorded a 'very poor' air quality.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average.