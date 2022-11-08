Air quality 'very poor' for 3rd day on trot

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its air quality in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day on Monday and it is likely to deteriorate further in the coming days due to unhelpful meteorological conditions, forecasting agencies said.



The capital's 24-hour average air quality index worsened from 339 on Sunday to 354 on Monday. It was 381 on Saturday.

Farm fires in Punjab rebounded — 2,487 incidents were reported on Monday as compared to 599 a day ago.

However, their share in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution dipped from 18 per cent on Sunday to 14 per cent on Monday, according to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Meanwhile, the Centre's air quality panel has asked pollution control boards in Delhi-NCR to ensure deployment of anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites in view of poor air quality in Delhi, an official statement said on Monday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has also recommended other measures, such as the use of wind brokers, dust barrier screens, covering of construction material and its debris, and proper disposal of construction wastes, including transportation in covered vehicles, at these sites, it said.

The panel noted that these sites are a major and consistent source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

"At least one anti-smog gun necessary for a total construction area between 5,000 to 10,000 square metre. Two anti-smog guns for area between 10,001 to 15,000 square metre.

"For construction area between 15,001 to 20,000 square metre, at least three anti-smog guns are necessary. At least five anti-smog guns should be deployed for a total construction area above 20,000 square metres," the statement from CAQM said.

It has directed the pollution boards of of NCR and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure continuous use of anti-smog guns at these sites.

Movement of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles in Delhi will remain banned till November 13, while trucks will be allowed to enter the national capital, according to officials.

Delhi on Monday recorded its maximum temperature at 33 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2008 for the month of November, meteorological data showed. The national Capital recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius in this month, 13 years ago.