Air quality this Nov worst in 7 years, no 'good' days

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality this November was the worst for the month in seven years with the city witnessing severe pollution on 11 days and not a single "good" air quality day, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.



Experts attributed this to the shifting of the peak stubble burning period by around a week due to a prolonged monsoon season.

The 30-day average of the Capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 376. It was 328 in 2020, 312 in 2019, 335 in 2018, 361 in 2017, 374 in 2016 and 358 in 2015, according to the CPCB.

Delhi saw 11 'severe' air quality days in November this year, the highest in the month since the CPCB started maintaining air quality data in 2015.

Seven 'severe' air quality days were recorded in the first half of the month, which saw rampant cracker bursting on Diwali and a sharp increase in farm fires. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at 41 per cent on November 6 and 48 per cent on November 7. The city witnessed nine 'severe' air quality days last

year, seven in 2019, five in 2018, seven in 2017, 10 in 2016 and six in 2015.

The data also showed that the Capital did not record even a single "good", "satisfactory" or "moderate" air quality day this month, while there were two "poor" and 17 "very poor" air quality days.

Gufran Beig, founder project director of air quality forecast agency SAFAR, said extreme pollution events — Diwali and peak stubble burning period — got shifted towards November this year due to the delayed withdrawal of the monsoon.

"This is the major reason why November saw poorer air quality this year as compared to the last few years," he said.

Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature slipped to 9.8 degrees Celsius. The 24-hour average AQI read 329. It stood at 389 on Monday.