Air quality panel allows use of biomass fuels in new industries
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has permitted the use of biomass fuels as an alternative to piped natural gas in "new industries" in the NCR barring Delhi.
The panel had in February directed the industries operating on dirty fuels in the NCR to completely switch over to PNG or biomass fuels by September 30, 2022. In a new direction dated May 18, the panel permitted the use of biomass fuels as an alternative option "even in new/under commissioning industries in the NCR, beyond the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi".
The CAQM also directed the industries in the NCR to adhere to emission standards for particulate matter emissions for the biomass-fuelled boilers — 80 micrograms per cubic metre.
The panel had earlier conducted an analysis of particulate matter emissions from industries using biomass fuels for boiler operations which suggested that biomass fuels are much superior than conventional fossil fuels like coal, diesel oil etc.
"The advantages of using such fuels far outweigh the environmental and technical concerns towards proper scientific disposal of large volumes of rice husk and other biomass as also the rampant open burning of paddy straw," it had said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Senior BJP leaders encroached on govt land & offices: AAP19 May 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Delhi riots 2020: HC transfers bail plea by Umar Khalid to another...19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Minister Nand Gopal inaugurates infra projects worth Rs 30 crore19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Three fire incidents in Delhi; one dies19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Nithari killings: Surendra Koli gets death sentence19 May 2022 7:54 PM GMT