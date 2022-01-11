Air quality 'moderate' in Delhi, max temp settles at 18.1 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the moderate category on Monday while the maximum temperature settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.



The minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The air quality index (AQI) in the morning was 115. The 24-hour AQI recorded at 4 pm was 151.

According to the government's air quality forecast agency SAFAR, the air quality was in the moderate category due to a few spells of rain on Sunday that caused wet deposition of pollutants.

It said the maximum temperature is likely to see a gradual increase "due to cloud-free conditions" while the wind speed is likely to be moderate leading to enhanced ventilation.

"AQI is likely to degrade to moderate' on 11th and 12th due to moderate ventilation and absence of wet deposition of pollutants. From 13th onwards, low wind speeds are expected that reduces dispersion degrading air quality further," the SAFAR said.

The AQI of neighbouring Gurgaon was 130, Faridabad 140, Ghaziabad 116, Noida 135 and Greater Noida 104.

The relative humidity in the national capital at 8.30 am was recorded at 95 per cent.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies on Tuesday with a possibility of moderate fog in the morning.