Air quality 'moderate' as DPCC indicates worst to come in Nov

New Delhi: It was a pleasant day in the national Capital on Thursday with the maximum temperature settling at 34 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department said. According to IMD officials, the minimum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, on Thursday morning.

At 5 pm, the city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 129, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

Meanwhile, an analysis of data collated by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over the last five years showed that people in the national capital breathe the "worst" air between November 1 and November 15 every year.

The capital's average PM2.5 level oscillates between

very poor and severe categories from October 16 to February 15.

It records an average PM2.5 concentration of 285 micrograms per cubic metre from November 1 to November 15.

PM2.5 level from 61 to 120 is considered moderate to poor , 121 to 250 is very poor , 251 to 350 is severe and more than 350 is severe plus .

A major increase in pollution levels is seen from October 15 to November 1. The average PM2.5 level reach 285 micrograms per cubic meter from 80 micrograms per cubic metre, an environment department official said.

All sources of pollution are active during this period.

It is the time when stubble burning peaks.