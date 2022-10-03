Air quality in city in moderate category

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 73 per cent.

According to the weather office, the sky will remain clear and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (131) category at 8.05 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.