Air quality improves amid sharp drop in farm fires

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality improved significantly on Tuesday amid a sharp decline in farm fires in Punjab over the last two days.

The capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 227 on Tuesday. It was 294 on Monday and 303 on Sunday.

The air quality is likely to improve further on the back of strong winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, it said.

According to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) data, Punjab reported 141 farm fires on Tuesday and just four on Monday.