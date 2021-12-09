Air pollution: SDMC cracks down on tandoors - 208 shut, 152 made to switch

New Delhi: In order to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation(SDMC) has taken action against the use of charcoal and wood fired tandoors. The civic body has taken strict action against traditional types of tandoors by dismantling approximately 208 charcoal and wood fire run tandoors.

They have dismantled 68 tandoors in the central zone, 80 in the south zone, 40 in the west zone and 20 in the Najafgarh zone. Indrajeet Sehrawat, SDMC Leader of House said, "The SDMC is making all efforts to control increasing levels of pollution and will initiate such action in future, if required."



The civic body also ensured the conversion of 152 tandoors into LPG, 55 were placed in the central zone, 19 in the south zone, 55 in the west zone and 23 in the Najafgarh zone.



Sehrawat said that there are many factors responsible for air pollution and tandoors based on charcoal and wood at various restaurants, hotels and eating joints are also among them. Owners of restaurants, hotels and eating joints have also been made aware of the bad effects of such tandoors and instructions have been given to convert such tandoors into LPG.

