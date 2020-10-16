Air gets 'very poor'; CM Kejriwal launches 'red light on, gaadi off'

New delhi: As Delhi's air quality once again dipped to the "very poor" category and the EPCA's strict anti-pollution measures came into force, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a special campaign appealing to residents here to ensure their vehicles' engines are turned off whenever they are at a red light.



The CM said his government will launch a massive campaign — 'Red light on, Gaadi off' — to make people aware of the efficacy of the action and to ensure its success.

In an online presser, the CM said, "Experts say on an average a vehicle stops at a red light for 15-20 minutes in a day consuming 200 ml of fuel. This creates so much pollution. If 10 lakh vehicles switch off engines at red lights, 1.5 tons of PM 10 and 0.4 tons of PM 2.5 will be prevented every year." He added one crore vehicles are registered in Delhi and this campaign will allow residents to save up to Rs 7,000 a year on fuel.

Meanwhile, taking strict action against its own Public Works Department for flouting anti-dust norms while constructing a drain near the Burari police station, Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed a fine of Rs 20 lakh to be imposed. Rai said he will inspect the site again and if seen flouting rules, will direct another fine of the same amount.

However, keeping with its stance of questioning neighbouring states on their anti-pollution measures while taking strict measures, Rai also wrote to the chairman of the Supreme Court-mandated EPCA, asking once again for the 11 thermal power plants within 300 kms of Delhi to be shut as they are unable to reduce emissions.

"The other 11 continue to release harmful gases. On 8 May 2020, CPCB said — after submitting 18 lakh per month as fine — states can continue operating thermal power plants. But we ask how they can allow them to function after surpassing the deadline for two months," Rai asked.

The Capital recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 315 at 11:10 am. The last time the air quality hit such a poor level was in February. ITO (AQI 372), Vivek Vihar (AQI 370), and Shadipur (AQI 359) recorded the highest pollution levels on Thursday morning. Air quality in the neighbouring cities of Faridabad (317), Ghaziabad (326), Greater Noida (344) and Noida (314) was also in the red zone.

Meanwhile, the EPCA has clarified that there will be no relaxation on the ban of diesel generators except for essential services. The Chairman, Bhure Lal said on Thursday asked residents to question the state government in case of power outages. With the EPCA, the DPCC has also asked power companies to ensure an uninterrupted supply.

NASA's satellite imagery showed a large cluster of farm fires near Amritsar, Patiala, Tarn Taran, and Firozpur in Punjab, and Ambala and Rajpura in Haryana. However, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said its impact on the capital's air quality was marginal.