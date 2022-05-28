AIPDA wants inclusion of petroleum products under GST

New Delhi: All India petroleum dealers association, a consortium of 22 state associations, has demanded the inclusion of petroleum products under GST with the idea of 'One nation-One rate' which will lead to uniformity in the prices of petrol and diesel across the states in the county.



Addressing the press conference at the constitution club of India, AIPDA president Ajay Bansal said that the dealers have faced maximum losses due to rise in the prices. He said, "We face the immediate brunt because of the increase in prices." In light of these unpredictable trends and in the 'interest of the consumers' the executive committee of AIPDA has put forth a set of demands in front of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The association, which represents 72,000 outlets, has briefed the officials about their demands and concerns and wishes to resolve the trade issues through discussions and dialogue rather than staging any agitation or protest.

According to Bansal, dealers have faced a loss of Rs 2,100 crore in the last six months ever since the reduction in excise rates during Diwali. Compensation for these losses is one of the most important demands of the association. He further stated that there has been no increase in the commission of dealers for the last five years. A 5 per cent commission for the dealers is another demand that has been raised.