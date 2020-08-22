AIIMS webinar on role of lab techs

New Delhi: AIIMS held a webinar on Medical Laboratory Professionals' Role in combating Covid-19. It is an annual national event been celebrated by lab professionals every year. Amidst this, the lab professionals held a blood donation camp especially during the pandemic. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, while applauding the event, said that the medical lab professionals are the real heroes and the frontline corona warriors but are often working behind the scenes. The blood camp was held in July.