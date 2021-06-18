AIIMS to resume inpatient services, elective surgeries

NEW DELHI: AIIMS in New Delhi has decided to resume routine inpatient admissions and elective surgeries at its general and private wards and in all its centres with immediate effect, according to an order by the hospital administration.



The order, issued on Wednesday, stated that the decision has been taken in view of a decrease in the need for hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients and also considering the relaxation of the lockdown by the Delhi government.

"In view of the decreased need of hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients and also considering the relaxation of total curfew announced by the Delhi government, it has been decided that routine inpatient admission, including elective surgeries in general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all centres, be resumed with immediate effect," the order, issued on June 16 by the medical superintendent, stated.

The AIIMS-Delhi had a couple of days ago decided to resume OPD services in a phased manner latest by June 18.

Heads of all clinical departments have been requested to provide a proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients daily who are to be given online or telephonic appointments.