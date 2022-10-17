AIIMS to implement EHRMS to promote good governance

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to implement the electronic Human Resource Management System (EHRMS). Director of AIIMS Dr M Srinivas has also approved the decision.



The decision has been taken to promote good governance and transparency in the institute. According to the order, it has been told that the EHRMS system will be applicable from November 1. With the implementation of EHRMS, the process of promotion in AIIMS will be done under the online system.

The system of biometrics will be implemented for all the junior and senior employees of AIIMS. Therefore, this is going to register complete information and hours of duty of all the doctors.

AIIMS director has also asked the professor-in-charge of computer facility to take immediate steps. The director has also done various changes in the institute. From November 1, user charges up to Rs 300 charged from patients in AIIMS is also going to be abolished. However, now patients will be free from all expenses up to Rs 300 from November 1 and will not have to pay a single penny up to the limit of 300 in AIIMS. It is going to provide great relief to those people who are from the economically weaker sections and came for treatment in AIIMS.