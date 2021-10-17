AIIMS students' body apologises after Ramlila skit on campus causes social media outcry

New Delhi: The AIIMS Students' Association issued an apology on Sunday after video clips of a Ramlila skit performed by some students of the institute drew widespread social media condemnation for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.



The skit, allegedly giving a modern spin to some characters of Ramayana with a comic flavour, was performed on the occasion of Dussehra by some first-year MBBS students near the hostel quadrangle at the AIIMS campus.

It caused outrage among netizens with many alleging it was disrespectful of religious sentiments.

Responding to the criticism, the AIIMS Student Association issued an apology through a tweet.

"A video clip of a Ramlila skit done by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which was not meant to hurt anyone's sentiments. We will ensure that no such activity takes place in the future," it said.

Taking note of the matter, the AIIMS administration held a discussion with the students, an official said, adding, "The students, realising the sensitivity of the issue, have apologised and issued a tweet. They have assured that such an incident won't recur."

The official further said the skit was not part of any official activity or event and the students had organised it on their own.

A first-year student, who was a part of the skit, put out a video seeking apology and saying they had organised it it out of "childishness" and when they saw the video later, they themselves felt ashamed.

"I and all of us want to apologise and assure that something like this will never happen again. It is being said that the AIIMS is Hinduphobic and that here Hindu festivals are not respected which is not true.

"We celebrate all Hindu festivals here with grandeur....so it's not true that we are against Hindus. We respect all our gods and goddesses," he says in the video.