AIIMS resumes OPD services after temporary suspension

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday said that the Out Patient Department (OPD) services will continue as usual, a day after suspending it for two weeks. "Reference circular on, 'Temporary suspension of routine OPD admission dated 1st September 2020', this is to clarify that the OPD services at AIIMS, New Delhi will continue as usual," Chairperson of Medical Cell and Protocol Division Dr. Aarti Vij said. The clarification came a day after the institute suspended regular admissions in general and private wards of the hospital and all centres through OPD for two weeks in a bid to optimise the usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously-ill Covid-19 patients. Emergency patients who require inpatient hospitalisation in general wards or patients who are advised hospitalisation to private wards owing to emergency or semi emergency conditions will be admitted, the earlier circular had read.