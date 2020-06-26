AIIMS opens up OPD services, not more than 15 per department daily

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here opened up its Out Patient Department (OPD) services after a nearly three-month-long hiatus owing to the pandemic but with newer rules and restrictions galore according to circular issued by Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma, the services will initially be only open to follow-up patients.



As per the new guidelines for OPD services, not more than 15 patients will be attended to by each department every day and no appointments will be taken for evening speciality clinics in the initial phase of the opening. Any patient looking for an appointment will need to call on the hospital's teleconsultation helpline numbers 011 2658 9142, 9115444155 and +91 172 522 6032 or can also book appointments through the ORS registration portal. The usual OPD timings starting from 8:30 am will be followed.

Moreover, all heads of clinical departments at the hospital have been asked to inform patients of the date of resumption of OPS services under these new rules and provide the hospital with the daily list of patients they will be attending to along with their phone numbers. In addition, all patients coming in for physical consultations will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.