AIIMS now planning to run its operation theatres in two shifts

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) is now planning to run its operation theatres (OTs) in two shifts. The director of AIIMS, Dr. M. Srinivas has taken the initiative and has recommended the main management of the hospital to run the OT in two shifts.



The timings have also been fixed and the first shift will start from 8 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 8 am. With this new initiative, the OT operation will be possible for 12 hours and the problem of waiting in surgery will be solved.

There is a waiting period of six months to five years for surgery in different departments of AIIMS. The patients have to wait the most in cardiac and neuro surgeries. Also, many patients suffering from heart diseases are given a date after five years for surgery. In 2021, a committee of doctors was formed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and he had recommended running OTs in two shifts but it was not implemented.

Since the appointment of new director in AIIMS,

there is a continuous improvement in the functioning of the institute.