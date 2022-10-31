AIIMS launches casualty dashboard

New Delhi: Taking a step towards increasing transparency, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday launched a dashboard on its website to provide real-time data on the status of emergency beds and the number of patients waiting for admission.



AIIMS Director M Srinivas launched the 'AIIMS Main Hospital Casualty Dashboard' and also held a meeting with medical superintendents of government hospitals where he emphasized on the need for real-time emergency bed availability of all the hospitals, integrated unified dashboard of bed status and creating two-way referral of critical and non-critical cases.

The medical directors and medical superintendents of various hospitals run by the Centre and the Delhi government agreed that such a dashboard is required in every hospital and an integrated unified dashboard should show availability of beds in all the hospitals to the patients, officials said.

The AIIMS director also stressed on the formation of a "human network" wherein all hospitals will have nodal officers in their emergencies for efficient communication with other hospitals regarding availability of beds and clinical status of patient being referred, they said.

Dr Srinivas also suggested formulation of a mechanism of two-way referral of patients — the hospital with lesser expertise can send their critical patients to higher centre while higher centre can refer their stable emergency patients to hospitals with general specialities.

The AIIMS-New Delhi proposed customized training programmes for staffers to develop expertise in the field of handling emergency critical cases in their respective hospitals.

The meeting was called to discuss the coordination between hospitals in Delhi for referral of stable emergency patients.

The medical directors and medical superintendents of various hospitals, including Safdarjung, RML and LNJP, attended the meeting.

"Video tele-consultation" for patients in emergency requiring super-specialist care was discussed in the meeting.

"Patient tracker system" was showcased by the AIIMS wherein doctors can see the current status of their patients in emergency.

Other initiatives to be taken by the AIIMS-New Delhi include an RFID-enabled waiting hall for patients' attendants and video calling/ messaging of patient health to attendants.