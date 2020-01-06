AIIMS in chaos

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday witnessed chaos as around 20 critically injured students, including two professors from JNU were taken to the hospital after being injured in an attack by a masked mob that instigated violence and injured many more inside the varsity campus.



As the mob used lathis and stones on the students inside JNU campus, several were injured. However, around 20 critically injured students were rushed to AIIMS. This also included JNU professor Sucharita Sen, who was admitted to AIIMS with head injury.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was also admitted with serious head injuries. "I have been brutally attacked by goons who were wearing masks. I am not in the condition to talk, I have been brutally beaten up," she said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party member and doctor Ajoy Kumar also reached the spot and said, "I am going to AIIMS. CM has put all on the job."

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India member Brinda Karat, went to AIIMS to visit injured students and professors who had been admitted there. Numerous political leaders had also reached the spot to meet the injured students.

Doctors at AIIMS have also claimed that their ambulances were stopped from entering and exiting the JNU campus, which also led to a delay in transferring the injured students to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra also visited the injured students at the hospital.