AIIMS eye-care centre raises the bar for retinal surgery

New Delhi: The Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has now introduced a state-of-the-art 3-dimensional retinal surgery method, which is conducted by observing a large 4K OLED screen, giving the surgeon depth, increased magnification and clarity.



During surgeries using this technique, the surgeon wears passive polaroid glasses. Experts have conceded that this technique and equipment improve surgical results.

The present Chief of the eye-care centre, Dr Atul Kumar is deeply involved in improving the status and performance at the centre on all fronts. He is a Padma Shri Awardee and is a Vitreoretinal surgeon of repute. He said that he had performed over 150 surgeries with this technology to prevent blindness amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Famed for having the best public healthcare with the top experts in the country, the 300-bedded eye centre at AIIMS is considered to be one of the best in Asia.

Founded by Dr LP Agarwal in 1967 as the Government's Apex centre for the prevention of blindness, it has over 45 faculty who do clinical surgical work, teach over 120 residents who are being trained for over 3 years culminating in them being awarded MD Ophthalmology. Research is also an important wing.

Recently, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has topped the National Institutional Ranking Framework's (NIRF) ranking for the top medical institute in the country, according to the rankings compiled by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.