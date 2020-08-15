AIIMS doctor kills self in South Delhi home

New Delhi: The decomposed body of a 40-year-old AIIMS doctor was found dead inside his rented accommodation in South Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Friday afternoon. Police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot. According to the police, they received information about a foul smell emanating from a house in Gautam Nagar, after which the body was discovered.

Police added that the suicide note did not blame anyone and that it said, "my life, my choice", according to one investigator.

Identified as Dr Mohit Singhla, his body was found in his second-floor bedroom and police found that the house door was locked from the inside. He was doing research in the Department of Pediatrics at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here and had last attended office on Tuesday.

He was a resident of Panchkula in Haryana and residing alone since 2006, police said, adding that proceedings under Section 174 CrPC have been initiated.