AIIMS docs team up with IIT-Delhi to launch app for patients in need of plasma therapy

New Delhi: Resident doctors of AIIMS with the help of IIT-Delhi students have developed a mobile application to track real-time COVID-19 patients in the hospital, who can become potential plasma donors 28 days after recovery along with those who have been discharged.



The app named COPAL-19 has details of patients who have already been discharged from AIIMS, those currently undergoing treatment and their blood groups so that patients who require plasma

therapy can get it in time without any hassle, AIIMS RDA President, Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh, said.

"Amidst shortage of donors for plasma therapy, team of AIIMS Resident Doctors along with IIT-Delhi team developed an app to correct the mismatch between COVID-19 discharged patients and patients requiring plasma

donation. It was a great initiative by Dr Abhinav Singh Verma and IIT Delhi students," Dr Singh said.

The app was launched at the premier hospital on the occasion of Doctors' Day.

Dr Verma, a resident doctor of the neurosurgery department at AIIMS, the main person behind the COPAL-19 app, said its a simple user interface application with automated donor matching.

Though it has been launched for AIIMS patients primarily for now, the app will be available on open platforms. It will be an open source code app which people from other institutions can copy and use in their hospitals, Dr Verma said.