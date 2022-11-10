AIIMS-Delhi to help MBBS students in their research projs

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has decided to help their undergraduate MBBS students in their research projects.



The students will get Rs 50,000 for their research projects and that is going to be further added to the existing summer training program fellowships and UG research mentorship projects. Currently, there are 132 undergraduate students enrolled in each batch and undergraduate students were only provided research projects in groups. "There will be modifications made to the existing mentorship program for students and undergraduate students are able to develop a bond with the faculty and also acquire basic clinical and research skills", according to the memorandum issued by AIIMS, Delhi director M. Srinivas.