AI brings back 129 evacuees from Dhaka to Delhi
Noida/Ghaziabad: As the national carrier Air India on Saturday brought back 129 evacuees from Dhaka to the national Capital's IGI Airport, officials said that the 37 passengers from Uttar Pradesh will be placed under quarantine facility in both Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar district for next 14 days before they are allowed to travel back to their home districts.
The flight was operated under the — Vande Bharat Mission — organised to evacuate stranded Indians from abroad.
According to officials, of the 37 passengers from Uttar Pradesh, five are from Ghaziabad and three are from Noida while rest are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh. Hotels and guest house in large number have been undertaken by administration where quarantine facility will be developed for keeping those arriving from other countries as well as to deal with emergencies.
"34 hotels and guest house from around Noida and Greater Noida have been taken up possession by administration and a capacity of over two thousand bed is ready. The tariff per bed, depending on the category, has been fixed and it will be paid by the person only. Screening and lab testing of all those living at the quarantine facility will be done and they will have to stay here for next 14 days before leaving for their home district," said Uma Shankar Singh, City Magistrate, Noida.
Similarly the Ghaziabad district administration has taken over guest house and hotels around the district to extend their quarantine facility.
Meanwhile, the Noida police and administration have advised Air India airline to quarantine its crew members as per procedure before allowing them to travel back to Noida. As per the order, a crew member with air India who is resident of Noida is advised to stay in Delhi during the period of operation and follow MHA and Health Ministry guidelines for quarantine. In reply, the Air India has ensured that health protocol of each crew member will be followed properly and once they arrive back, their RT-PCR test will be conducted and by the time their report comes, they will be kept in quarantine. They will only be sent home if they are tested negative for Covid-19, the letter stated.
