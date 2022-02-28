AHTU busts a sex racket in S Delhi

New Delhi: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted a sex racket of foreigner girls in South Delhi. Four women aged between 23-42 years were arrested along with the driver, one Tej Kumar aka Tarun on February 25. Meanwhile, cops registered a case under Sections 4/5/7/8 ITP Act and 14 Foreigners Act at Crime Branch police station.



The arrested driver Tej Kumar (23) is a resident of Rewari of Haryana, who used to accept cash as his commission.

Information was received by HC Rajesh that some foreign girls are overstaying in India and indulging in prostitution. It was later revealed that one agent namely Naresh aka Godu is providing foreign girls for prostitution.

On February 24, the said agent was contacted through Whatsapp for providing four to five foreign girls, who in turn conveyed that each girl will be charged a certain sum of money. After the deal, a trap was laid near Rishi Hotel, Vasant Kunj Road in Mahipalpur by the team of AHTU/Crime. Four foreign girls came in a car as per the deal. Police apprehended all four girls along with the cab driver.

During the interrogation, all of them revealed that they came to India on tourist visa and are overstaying in India. They indulged in prostitution for making some easy money. They also came in contact with the agent who earlier used to drive an auto-rickshaw in Delhi. Further investigation is in progress, Monika Bhardwaj, DCP, Crime Branch said.