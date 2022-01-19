Ahead of UP elections, Rs 99L 'unaccounted' cash seized in Noida

noida: While the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is round the corner, the Noida Police have seized cash worth nearly Rs 1 crore from an SUV on Tuesday. Police have seized the vehicle and are questioning the occupants of car to verify where the cash was sourced and being taken to.



According to police, the cash recovered from the car bearing delhi based registration number was intercepted by police near Noida Stadium under Sector 24 police station.

The occupants of car, identified as Akhilesh and Arun, residents of Delhi were taking the cash to Noida.

A senior police officer said that the car belonged to a delhi-based cloth trader but was being driven by driver Akhilesh when police caught the vehicle.

"Police stopped the vehicle for checking and found a bag carrying cash from the vehicle. A total of Rs 99,30,500 were recovered from the vehicle," the officer said.

"When police questioned the occupants of car, they failed to provide any satisfactory answer. They told police that they work for a delhi based cloth trader. We are tracing the owner of car and have informed the income tax department. Further investigations into the matter are underway," the officer added.

With model code of conduct being already imposed in the district in the view of assemble elections, police are keeping a close watch on such activities where cash could be illegally used in elections.

As of now, police have recovered over Rs 1,25,00000 during separate raids.