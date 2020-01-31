Ahead of polls, RPF on high alert to check smuggling; gets special cell for election

New Delhi: Railway stations close to important business hubs in the Capital, general compartments of trains and movements of passengers are three key things the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is focusing on to prevent the flow of illicit cash, arms, drugs and liquor before the upcoming Assembly election here, scheduled to be held on February 8.



Officials here said that the RPF had also constituted a special cell for monitoring pre-election activities.

The RPF is keeping a strict vigil in railway stations close to Sadar Bazaar and Old Delhi to make sure that there is no movement of illegal cash.

"These areas are the business hub. There are possibilities that anti-social elements may try to move cash inside parcels through railway route," one RPF official said. AN Jha, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (RPF) told

Millennium Post that security at prominent stations as well as small railway stations has been heightened. "So far, we have not found any illegal things being moved through railway routes in the Delhi division," he said.

In view of the Assembly polls, the RPF has constituted a special cell headed by a gazetted officer to monitor the movement of cash, transportation of arms and ammunition and illicit liquor in the run up to the polls.

"Elections and security-related tasks are mandated to Election Cell. They keep a tab on raids, seizures and also coordinate with other agencies," the officer said.

According to the RPF, during the election, they keep a watch on the parcel area and pantry area to restrict smuggling.

Security Commissioner (East) Harish Papola said they are conducting regular patrolling in the jurisdiction to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Another RPF officer said they are keeping a vigil on general compartments of trains to curb smuggling.

"We are also vigilant over trains approaching Delhi," the officer said, adding that they are also keeping a tab on suspicious movements of passengers.

In the year 2018, contraband worth more than Rs 2 crore was seized either from trains or from the jurisdiction of various railway stations under the Delhi division. "Last year, till September, contraband worth over Rs 4 crore were seized," an officer said.

Cocaine, sedatives, Cannabis and liquor bottles were among the many types of contraband seized.