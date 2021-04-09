Ahead of polls, liquor smuggling on the rise

Noida: With UP panchayat elections round the corner, incidents of liquor smuggling from other states which is meant to be distributed in elections are coming to light.



While police have booked husband of a female contestant from Dasna in Ghaziabad for allegedly smuggling liquor, two Army personnel have also been arrested for allegedly luring voters by distributing them liquor. Cops said that a near relative of Army personnel has been contesting in the panchayat elections. According to police, the arrested accused are identified as Sumit Kumar, constable in BSF and posted in West Bengal and Amit Tyagi, posted in Ambala and Kuldeep.

Dr. Iraj Raza, Superintendent of police (Rural) said that Sumit and his associate Kuldeep were going to Meerut from Sonipat, Haryana in a Santro car. The accused were smuggling 750 bottles of liquor to Amit's house in Meerut.

"Amit's elder brother Vipin Tyagi, also in BSF and posted in West Bengal with Sumit had come to his house on vacation. Vipin's wife Mohini is contesting the election from Machhra village in Meerut. They made plan to attract voters in their favour by distributing alcohol in their area. Vipin asked Sumit to deliver liquor for distribution from Haryana as liquor rate in Haryana is cheaper," he said.

The accused were booked under the section 60, 63 (Amount of fine), 72 (Punishment of person guilty of one of several offences.