Ahead of polls, Cong releases campaign song

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday launched a 120-second theme song Congress Wali Dilli for the party's campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections here.



Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national Capital, DPCC president Subhash Chopra alleged that their government has reversed Delhi's development by 20 years.

Meanwhile, Chopra said that when Congress came to power in Delhi in 1998, the power and water conditions were very precarious.

"Congress government's primary objective was to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking water supply to the citizens of Delhi and during the party's 15-year-rule, the power and water situations had not only improved but Delhi became self-sufficient in both these sectors," he added.

The party, while releasing a short video, said the party's song Congress Wali Dilli recalls its achievements when it was in power in Delhi. The party's 120-minute song will be played in every nook and corner of the city. Counting the achievements of the Congress party, Chopra said: "The Congress government shifted its focus on improving the infrastructure and built 67 flyovers to ease traffic jams and make the Ring Road signal-free."

He added that the Congress also started the Delhi Metro project to create a new model for public transport which has been hailed the world over, to make Delhi one of the best cities in the world.

"The Congress also increased the green cover and turned public transport into CNG fuel to win the UN award for the best green city," he added.

The theme song features late Sheila Dikshit as well as Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The theme song primarily focusses on the work done by the Congress government from 1998 to 2013.

It may be noted that the voting in Delhi will be held on February 8 while the results will be announced on February 11.