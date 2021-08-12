Ahead of I-Day, traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Wednesday to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day function and the full-dress rehearsal ceremony on August 13.

According to the advisory, the traffic around Red Fort —from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day — will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am, and will open to only authorised vehicles.

Traffic restrictions for the full-dress rehearsal on August 13 and for the Independence Day function will remain the same, the police said.