Ahead of Delhi polls, Congress candidates take out rallies

New Delhi: With less than two weeks away when Delhi goes out to vote for the assembly elections, parties are gearing up to woo the voters. With both AAP and BJP taking out roadshows, Congress candidates have been putting out rallies in different areas of the national Capital.



One of the famous names from the Congress, Arvinder Singh Lovely, who will be contesting from Gandhi Nagar in East Delhi, took out rallies in his constituency. Lovely is an asset to the grand old party, as he is an experienced Legislator and has a good grasp on the local issues.

Meanwhile, candidates like Rajesh Lilothia, Shivani Chopra and Abhishek Dutt have been doing door-to-door services, and meeting the residents personally. Rajesh Lilothia is contesting from Mangol Puri Constituency, while Shivani Chopra will be contesting from Kalkaji, from which her father and Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra had won three times.

Dutt who will be fighting from Kasturba Nagar is one of the fresh faces from the party, who at a short span has made his connection with the voters and has taking out rallies and road shows.

Meanwhile, BJP leader from the Ghonda Assembly constituency Arvind Singh Kashyapon Tuesday joined the Congress party. Kashyap, who is the president of the Delhi Pradesh Kashyap Samaj and is also an office-bear of the All India Kashyap Samaj, pledged to work for the Congress candidate in the Ghonda Assembly elections.

On the other hand, a delegation of the Delhi Congress, headed by Subhash Chopra, on Tuesday met the Election Commission at Nirvachan Sadan and submitted a memorandum, seeking the EC's urgent intervention and necessary directions against the BJP for "malicious, illegal and defamatory advertising content" against the Congress party. Former Union Minister Ajay Maken was also part of the delegation.