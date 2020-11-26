Ahead of 'Chalo Dilli', Delhi Police brace to block massive protests

New delhi: Student organisations in Delhi will join workers and farmers in their strike on November 26 and 27, over various laws passed by the Centre recently. Student bodies like the SFI, AISA and DSF have come out in solidarity with the farmers' "Chalo Dilli" march and a solidarity strike by workers over worker labour codes, farmer agro bill, and the national education policy.



The farmers will reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the city as part of their 'Chalo Dilli' march call.

"REGARDING FARMER ORGANIZATIONS MARCH TO DELHI ON 26&27 NOVEMBER. All the requests received from various Farmer Organisations regarding protest in Delhi on 26 and 27 November have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organisers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted.

"Please cooperate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law," it said.

The DMRC has said, "Due to Kisan Rally call for Delhi, on the request of Delhi Police & to avoid overcrowding in view of ongoing COVID pandemic, services will be regulated tomorrow from resumption early in the morning till 2PM through loops. After 2PM, services will run on all lines from end to end."

On Line 1, no service will be available from Dilshad Garden to Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar section. On Line 2, no service will be available between Sultanpur and Guru Doronacharya stretch. On Line 3 and 4, no services from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and from New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre.

On Line 5, no service from Tikri Kalan to Brig, Hoshiyar Singh section. On Line 6, Badarpur to Mewala Maharajpur section will be closed. On Line 8, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Gardens will be inaccessible. Line 7 and 9 will run as usual and all lines will resume normal services after 2 pm, the DMRC said.

The Delhi Police have also notified DMRC that entry and exit to stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, BK Road, RK Ashram Marg, Supreme Court, Shivaji Stadium (Airport Line) and Khan Market might have to be shut due to the stir.