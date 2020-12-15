Agri laws are 'anti-farmer', will lead to immense inflation: CM

New delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the new farm laws will lead to immense inflation and will only favour a few capitalists, as he termed the legislations "anti-farmer and anti-common man".



Kejriwal, who joined AAP leaders, MLAs and volunteers at the party office in observing a day-long fast in support of the protesting farmers, said the new farm laws "gives license to inflate".

Farmer leaders on Monday started their day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws and said protests will be held at all district headquarters later in the day, even as more people are expected to join the ongoing agitation at Delhi border points.

Addressing volunteers, Kejriwal said this law says people can hoard as much as they want.

"I appeal to parties to stop playing dirty politics over farmers' issue. These laws are anti-farmer and anti-aam aadmi and are aimed to benefit a few capitalists. These laws will lead to immense inflation through hoarding. These legislations gives license to inflate," Kejriwal said.

Due to these laws, wheat will become four times more expensive in the coming years, he said.

"Don't think you are doing a favour by supporting farmers. Farmers are doing a favour by protesting against these laws," he said.

Kejriwal said the AAP stands in solidarity with the farmers.

"AAP is standing with the farmers and is supporting them. Across the entire country, AAP volunteers are observing fast along with the farmers and standing in solidarity with them," he said. He claimed that the Centre is angry with him for supporting the

farmers.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the farmers are very unhappy with the three black laws of the central government.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and spokesperson Raghav Chadha said whoever is calling the farmers protesting against the new agriculture-marketing laws as "anti-nationals" are themselves against the country, and that they should go to Pakistan.

The legislator said there are some people referring to the agitating farmers, who are the country's food-providers, as "anti-nationals".

"I want to tell those people calling the farmers as anti-national that you are the ones who are anti-nationals and you should go to Pakistan. They have no place in India," Chadha said.

Reacting to Chadha's comments, Delhi BJP spokesperson Virender Babbar said everybody supports farmers, including the BJP.

Several Union ministers have repeatedly alleged that the farmers' protests have been hijacked by Maoists, Leftists and anti-national elements, a charge denied by the farmers' union leaders spearheading the agitation.