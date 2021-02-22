Agri laws are a death warrant for farmers, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the farmer leaders from Uttar Pradesh at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to discuss the Centre's three agri laws and the widespread against them. The CM said if the farmer laws are implemented then the farmers of the country will become labourers in their own land.



CM Kejriwal said that on February 28, Meerut Kisan mahapanchayat will take place where farmers will join in large numbers and a discussion on the "three anti-farmer laws" will take place during that mahapanchayat. "From that mahapanchayat, the farmers will demand immediate rollback of these three antifarmer laws brought by the BJP ruled central government," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that anti-farmer laws are death warrants to the farmers and that the Central Government should immediately withdraw all the three black laws and instead talk to the farmers. "The BJP is continuously saying that these laws will benefit the farmers but the Bharatiya Janata Party has not yet clarified how these laws will be beneficial to the farmers," he said.

The CM said that with the implementation of the three laws the crop will go to the hands of a few industrialists and that the legal guarantee of MSP should be granted to all the 23 crops following the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

"The farmers also demanded that the BJP-ruled Central government should give a legal guarantee to the MSP. They demanded that MSP should be implemented in all 23 crops. The farmers also demanded that following the recommendation of the Swaminathan commission the MSP should be implemented," CM Kejriwal said.

Farmer leader Chaudhary Rohit Jakhar said that the CM had broken all caste, religion and sectarian barriers to welcome the entire Chaudharata of Western UP to the assembly. Another farmer leader Chaudhary Shyam Singh said that they will not return till their demands are met. "We heard a lot about Arvind Kejriwal and after meeting him today we have received the same confidence; we are with him and till our demands are met we will not return," Singh added.

Meanwhile, Jakhar said, "The farmer protest will continue. In the villages, the panchayats will reach out to the people and raise these demands. We are confident that the farmers will get their victory. This battle is for the farmers but this battle will become a battle for every citizen because farmers provide food."