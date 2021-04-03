Agri department clears Budget for all APMCs, DAMB

New Delhi: Amid widespread protests across the country over the Centre's three farm laws, which farmers believe will make APMCs obsolete, the agriculture department of the Delhi government on Friday passed the budget for all Agricultural Produce Market Committees in the city and the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB).



Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai said, "We discussed in detail and passed plans that focused on the development, expansion and making the infrastructure of the wholesale markets of Delhi. The Delhi government is committed to the development and expansion of Mandis and creating better infrastructure." He added that despite the pandemic, all wholesale markets in Delhi had performed well and recorded a "good amount of surplus".

For DAMB, the overall income or receipt of the Board in the Revised Estimate 2020-2021 has been projected to the tune of Rs 7,718.50 lakh against a total expenditure of Rs 6,832.15 lakh with a surplus of Rs 886.35 lakh.

As per the Budget Estimate 2021-22, the overall income or receipts has been projected to be Rs 40,063.50 lakh against the expenditure of Rs 34,855 lakh, thereby resulting in a surplus of Rs 5,208.50 lakh.

In addition to this, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 70 crore to develop the Tikri Khampur wholesale market, Rs 4 crore to develop the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur. The department also sanctioned Rs 132.12 crore for the development of the poultry market at Ghazipur and Rs 100 crore for the flower market in the area. In an official statement, the Delhi government added, "The budget for the following APMCs was passed during this crucial meeting: Azadpur, Narela, Keshopur, Ghazipur, the flower market of Ghazipur, Najafgarh, and the fruit and vegetable market of Ghazipur."

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other northern states are currently sitting in protest at Delhi's borders in Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri, in an attempt to get the Centre to repeal the three contentious laws. The Delhi government and the AAP has publicly asserted that it supports farmers' agitation and will continue to do so.