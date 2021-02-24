Agitating farmer unions object to Delhi Police posters at Tikri protest site

new delhi: Agitating farmer unions on Tuesday objected to Delhi Police putting posters that allegedly warned off protesters at the Tikri border site, even as the force claimed these were not new and only informed the protesters that they would not be allowed to enter the national capital.



In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions that is spearheading the ongoing agitation against the three agri laws, said that it is opposed to the police's move as the protesters were exercising their constitutional right and appealed to the farmers to continue their sit-in

peacefully.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for nearly 90 days, demanding a complete repeal of the three agri laws and a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price for crops.

"The Delhi Police has placed some posters at the Tikri border protest site where farmers have been warned that they will have to vacate the area. Such posters are irrelevant as farmers have been staging a peaceful protest by exercising their constitutional rights....

"We will oppose the conspiracy to end the protest with these kinds of threats and warnings," the SKM said in the statement.

In the posters, the police have not given any deadline to the protesting farmers to vacate the area.

On its part, the Delhi Police said it is a "routine" process.