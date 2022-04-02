After visit to Delhi school and Mohalla Clinic, TN CM Stalin says will replicate

New Delhi: Impressed by the Delhi model of education, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin after visiting the government school and Mohalla Clinic in the Capital stated that he would likely develop a model school in his state on similar lines.



The Tamil Nadu CM along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Tamil Nadu's Education Minister Thiru Ambil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and his counterpart Manish Sisodia visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya on Friday and was hugely impressed by the campus and the curriculum to the extent that Stalin would also like to replicate it in Chennai and invited Kejriwal to visit it once it is ready.

The Delhi CM accepted the invitation of visiting Tamil Nadu and said that it would be an honour for him.

The Delhi CM added that only education can help build a better society and an empowered nation by bringing an education revolution together. "The Delhi government would love to share their experiences with the Tamil Nadu government and will learn from their works too. This country can only progress when we learn from each other's ideas. All states need to work together to help the country walk faster towards development," Kejriwal said.

Sisodia said Stalin's Delhi visit will motivate both states to bring reform in their education system. "It is a beginning and the first time for two top leaders of two states to come together to talk on education. We will explore how this can become a formal peer learning model," Deputy CM said while speaking to Millennium Post.

Stalin ventured into the school building and attended the Happiness class and interacted with the children and also met the children of Deshbhakti class and got to know their experiences.

A team from the Business Blasters programme spoke to him and narrated how they started with the seed money of Rs 2,000 and ended up earning Rs 1.5 lakh. The children also explained how they have given employment to 25 local residents and several people from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well through their project. The Tamil Nadu CM was impressed by the self-confidence that the children had in them. He then visited the swimming pool on the school campus and interacted with the children and their coach and discussed their training schedule.

After the school visit, Stalin went on to interact with patients and doctors at the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic.