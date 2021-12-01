After uproar on assault conviction, former DHCBA chief let off with Rs 40,000 fine

New Delhi: Even as lawyers in Delhi found themselves divided over the conviction of former Delhi High Court Bar Association chief Rajiv Khosla for assaulting a woman lawyer in 1994, a local court on Tuesday let Khosla off with total compensation of Rs 40,000 —to be paid to the state and the victim.



As the court pronounced the order on Tuesday, hundreds of lawyers gathered in the courtroom — some standing atop tables and chairs to hear the proceedings.

Significantly, after Khosla was convicted of assaulting Sujata Kohli, who later on became a district and sessions judge in Delhi, the All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi had issued a statement in protest against the conviction — calling for the judgment to be re-examined. However, the Delhi High Court Women Lawyers Forum had also soon issued a statement condemning the protest call and in solidarity with Kohli.

On Tuesday, in the courtroom, the lawyers who were supporting Khosal chanted — "Vakeel Ekta Zindabad" and "Rajiv Khosla Zindabad" and applauded after the

order.

Khosla was convicted last month in the assault case for offences punishable under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the India Penal Code (IPC). Complainant Sujata Kohli had alleged that Khosla grabbed her by her hair and dragged her in August

1994.

The maximum punishment under these Sections entails jail term of up to two years.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar ordered, For 323 IPC, Khosla has to pay a compensation of Rs 20,000 — Rs 10,000 each to state and victim and for 506 IPC, he has to pay Rs 20 thousand — Rs 10 thousand each to state and victim within one month.

Before the order was pronounced, chaos marked the courtroom with lawyers chanting shame, shame, shame and saying that the judge was working under pressure. Police personnel also stood outside the courtroom for security.

"This court was favouring the complaint in all manner. She took undue advantage of her position after becoming the judge," advocate Birender Sangwa, representing Khosla, told the court.

Kohli, who appeared through the video conference said that post-judgment, Khosla used unparliamentary language against the court and the judge.

"Why is he being allowed to enter the court with a crowd? He is here with 100s of lawyers. The convict is, again and again, reflecting that he has no regard for rule of law. He loves to abuse the court," she said. Advocate Sangwa denied this and said, "Khosla has earned the goodwill."