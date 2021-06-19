After suicide bid, 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner in hosp: Cops

New Delhi: Owner of the famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' shop in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, 81-year-old Kanta Prasad, attempted to kill himself after consuming alcohol and sleeping pills inside his house here following which he has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, the Delhi Police has said.

The octogenarian has since remained unconscious while the reason for this taking the step remains unknown. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that on Thursday, at 11:15 PM, information of MLC was received from Safdarjung Hospital that one Kanta Prasad, 81, was admitted in hospital.

"IO went to the hospital and collected MLC wherein intake of alcohol and sleeping pills has been mentioned as cause of unconsciousness," the DCP said.

Prasad's son, Karan, has told the police that his father has consumed alcohol and sleeping pills while further enquiry into the matter continues. DCP added that Prasad remained unconscious and his statement will be taken once he regains consciousness.

Kanta Prasad shot to fame after Youtuber Gaurav Wasan shot a video of Prasad and his wife, who were facing financial woes due to lack of customers, at their small time eatery, which went viral following which a huge number of people crowded the shop.

However, after the overwhelming response, Prasad filed an FIR against Wasan alleging that he siphoned all the money received from people as donations.

Later, Prasad also opened a restaurant but soon it shut shop due to high cost of maintenance and low income. Recent reports showed that he was back at his old eatery and was again dealing with financial losses.

More recently, Wasan had put up a picture with Prasad. He said that he and Prasad had reconciled their differences.