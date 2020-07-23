After scribe's murder, leaders slam UP govt over 'jungle raj', 'gunda raj'

new delhi/ghaziabad: After Ghaziabad-based journalist, Vikram Joshi succumbed to his bullet wound early on Wednesday morning, after being shot at in front of his minor daughters by assailants who were harassing his niece, opposition party leaders from across the region erupted with condemnation for the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, UP Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati were among the bigwigs who slammed the Yogi Adityanath-government in the state for its failure to reign in criminals time and again.

CM Kejriwal demanded the "strictest punishment" for the killers of the 35-year-old scribe and said the brazen murder raised serious questions over the law and order in the state. "The murder of Vikram Joshi, who was raising voice against molestation of his niece, raised a lot of questions over our law and order system. There should be strictest punishment for the killers of Vikram Joshi," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Joshi and his family were desperately trying to get an FIR lodged against the goons since July 16 for molesting his niece, however, with Ghaziabad police refusing to do so, the assailants saw their chance and shot him in the head in Vijay Nagar on Monday night.

The Samajwadi Party announced a financial help of Rs 2 lakh for Joshi's family and demanded that the state government provide Rs 25 lakh to the next of kin and bear all educational expenses of his children. Party leader Akhilesh Yadav referred to multiple instances of law and order breaking down in the state, including Joshi's murder to say, "BJP's 'super crime-corruption'. Such news stories coming out — on the headlines of every newspaper."

Meanwhile, UP Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the state had gone into a "jungle raj" to such an extent that the common man fears for his life even after complaining to authorities. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also echoed similar sentiments, with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying, "Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing the molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. The promise was of giving 'Ram Raj', but gave 'gunda raj'."

Moreover, BSP chief Mayawati tweeted that heinous crimes like murder and crimes against women were continuing unabated in the state and "jungle raj" is prevailing in UP. "Crime virus of criminals is more active than Coronavirus in UP. People are fed up and the government must address this issue," she said.