After riots in Delhi, Gurugram police beefs up security

Gurugram: Taking cognisance of the riots that have occurred in North-East Delhi, the Gurugram police have also begun to take measures to ensure that there is no untoward incident in the city.



The Gurugram police have formed a special team that will keep a vigil on the sensitive locations. Teams will also be formed to make sure that there are no false rumours and fake news being spread on social media sites. The senior officials of the district, police are also planning to hold a meeting with religious heads of both the communities and urging them to maintain restraint in the present scenario. Top leaders of the local units are also being spoken to for ensuring that no provocative comments are made on the online medium.

Just like in most parts of the country there have been protests for and against the citizenship amendment act. Despite the dissenting views the citizens of Gurugram have maintained restraint and have avoided indulging in any form of the violent act. It is important to note that on December 18, a march that consisted of 20,000 anti-CAA protestors was organised in Mewat, Gurugram.

Despite such a large march and the subsequent protests thereon, the residents maintained calm despite the fact that there were reports of fake news being spread of violence between two communities that were reported in the month of December.

"The main task is to prevent the spread of fo fake news. We have strengthened our social media team to prevent any form of fake news being spread. In December when the protests had just begun there were incidents of fake news being spread that was taken care of by our personnel. The citizens on their part have also been cooperative in ensuring that they register their protest under the ambit of the constitution" said a senior official from Gurugram Police.

There have been various incidents that have been reported in the past where there has been tension between the two communities.