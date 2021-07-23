After rain havoc, 2 MCG officials suspended

Gurugram: Two days after the first showers of the season exposed Gurugram's drainage infrastructure, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday made a surprise visit to the offices of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram in Sector-34 and suspended up to two officials for negligent and irresponsible work.



"Situation over here is not good. There is no staff rationalisation and accountability and responsibility of officials and workers over here are not fixed due to which the residents are facing problems. I have directed certain steps of improvement and I will monitor the situation," said Anil Vij

Vij, who also is the minister for Urban local bodies.

Much to the senior minister's discomfort, he found several deficiencies and improper work conduct being practiced not only by junior officers but also the senior officials.

Inspection thereon by Vij led to more inefficiencies and a lackadaisical work approach being practiced in the office of Haryana's richest municipal body. On directions of Vij, two sub-divisional officers (SDO) were suspended after it was found that the officials had not worked in solving the complaints handed over to them for months.

Vij stated that a committee would be formed to probe the failures of MCG in preventing waterlogging. Vij acknowledged that he had been receiving complaints of rampant corruption and irregularities in the MCG.

There have been several incidents that have been reported in the past where MCG and its officials have been accused of corruption in awarding tenders for various infrastructure projects.

During the pandemic when MCG incurred heavy losses in terms of revenue a large number of these workers were sacked that also led to several protests.