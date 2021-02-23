After R-Day, Delhi Police rush to buy tear ammo in 'min time'

New delhi: After having used a significant number of tear-inducing munitions to try and control the Republic Day anarchy in the Capital and several such munitions went missing following January 26, the Delhi Police is now pressing districts to finish up the audit of remaining such riot-control munitions so that they can procure the required number to "tackle any law and order situations arising due to Kisan agitation or other reasons".



Police sources told Millennium Post that, in the first week of February, a unit of Delhi Police had written to districts highlighting this problem. They said teargas guns, teargas grenades and tear smoke munitions are required to be purchased in the "minimum possible time frame".

One official told Millennium Post, "In view of the Kisan agitation in Delhi-NCR, the unit was intimated by the 1st battalion Delhi Armed Police to distribute the stock of tear smoke munitions and teargas grenades, including the exigency stock, to all districts, before Republic Day."

The districts have now been told to reassess the requirement of teargas guns, tear smoke munitions and teargas grenades and send their requirements to the 1st Battalion of the

DAP

"DCP 1st Battalion DAP was requested that the demand received from all districts and units may be consolidated and supplied to the Provisioning and Logistics unit so that the proposal for procurement of tear gas guns, tear gas grenade and tear smoke munitions can be taken up with BPRD authorities," sources added.

In addition to claiming that the munitions that went missing after Republic Day were stolen by the agitators, the police have said that at least one service pistol, several other service weapons and live ammunition were also snatched from police personnel deployed to control the violence.

On December 11 last year, a Provisioning and Logistics meeting was chaired by the Delhi Police Commissioner and attended by two Special CPs, one Joint CP, two DCPs and the CRO and FA to the Commissioner. Sources said that officials were told that procurement of water cannons against condemnation may be taken on priority keeping in view of the requirements in the present scenario.