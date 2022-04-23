After peaceful Friday namaz, locals meet; scaling down soon, say cops

New Delhi: Representatives of the local peace committee in violence-hit Jahangirpuri's C-Block on Friday appealed for peace and harmony in the region even as the people from two communities hugged each other and resolved to ensure that such incidents should are not repeated after a peaceful but tense Friday namaz at the C-Block Jama Masjid, which was the flashpoint of the violence.



Locals present during a press conference in Kushal Chowk said they will take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the area to represent brotherhood on Sunday.

A representative from the Muslim community, Tabrez Khan, said, "We want to live in harmony. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request the police to reduce force and barricading."

A local from the Hindu community and Resident Welfare Association president Inder Mani Tiwari said, "This (violence) incident is really concerning. Please do not believe in rumours. Communal clashes have happened here for the first time. We must ensure they are not repeated."

Meanwhile, the police prevented a Vishva Hindu Parishad delegation from meeting the locals and stopped them at the Kushal Chowk of Jahangirpuri.

Before the local meet-and-greet, the police had made arrangements for Friday prayers at the local masjid. Jamal, 28, a cab driver told the Millennium Post that there is no such tension in the area, and added, "Things are getting normal gradually. We all visited Masjid (mosque) peacefully and offered our Jumma Namaz (Friday prayers) maintaining all rules and regulations. Police never restricted us."

Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law & Order, eastern zone) Deependra Pathak said they are keeping a vigil in the area through CCTV cameras also. "Barricading will remain for a few more days. Situation today is better than previous days and we are keeping an eye on law and order here," he said.

DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani urged the people to maintain peace and said, "Peaceful existence between two communities must remain. I have never stopped shops in H and G blocks from opening. We will facilitate opening of shops and business to open in these blocks," the DCP said, adding that security in the area could be scaled down soon enough.