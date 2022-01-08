After morphed video of Cabinet meeting shared, FIR registered

New Delhi: Delhi Police registered a case against the Twitter handle that shared a morphed video, adding a fake voice over to spread communal enmity.



Reportedly, a propaganda Twitter handle of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted a doctored video to claim that the Indian government is planning to remove Sikhs from the Indian army. The development comes amidst the ongoing conflict between the Centre and the Punjab government over PM Modi's security breach on January 5 this year. The Twitter handle, which goes by the name of Anjali Kaur, had claimed, "Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Minister Anurag Thakur, S Jaishankar calls for removal of Sikhs from the Indian army." Reportedly, the said account was created in October last year and has about 987 followers at the time of writing. In the video, someone was heard advocating removing all Punjabis from Indian Army. "All generals, all soldiers, remove all of them from top to bottom," the male voice can be heard saying.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit KPS Malhotra informed that during the monitoring of social media, it was observed that a fake or morphed video has been shared on Twitter by some Twitter handles. In reality, the said video was of the meeting of the cabinet committee which took place on December 9, 2021, after the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat. They said the video was readily available on various news portals and social media platforms. "With the ill intent to promote enmity and to instigate communal disharmony, the video was morphed and a new voice over was superimposed, in which the alleged persons tried to show that this meeting was against the Sikh Community. Such act of promoting disharmony or enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and can disturb public tranquillity." Police called it an offence under section 153A IPC.

In this regard, the Special Cell has taken up an investigation. The Twitter accounts which started the propagation of this video are found to be @simrankaur0507 and @eshalkaur1.