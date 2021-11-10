After losing job, man strangles and shocks ex-employer's wife to death

New Delhi: A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his former employer's wife for not clearing his salary, in the West Sant Nagar area of North Delhi's Burari on Monday. Cops nabbed the accused, identified as Rakesh, from the Burari area during patrolling.



The police informed on Tuesday that Rakesh was nervous and confessed his crime when asked. The accused informed the police that he strangled 32-year-old Pinky to death and gave her electric shocks when she was alone at her home.

Pinky's husband Virender Kumar is an assistant professor at the Delhi University, who used to consider the accused as brother and was appointed as a salary-based driver for his taxi and gave a room on the top floor of his house three years ago. Meanwhile, Rakesh was not getting his salary every month and asked Virender for the full amount when he needed it. Moreover, after Virender got married to Pinky in February, she objected to Rakesh's stay at their house, DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

As per the investigation, recently Rakesh and Pinky argued about this and he lost his job and had to shift his family. Further, Pinky was refusing to give the saved salary of Rakesh which was around

Rs 3 lakh. Hence, the accused planned to take revenge, the senior official added. According to police, Pinky's dead body was lying on the bed and Rakesh pointed out her body when he was taken to the spot by the police and again admitted his role in the murder.