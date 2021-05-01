After losing both parents to Covid, siblings on the verge of suicide rescued by police

New Delhi: After having lost both their parents to COVID-19 within a span of two days, 20-year-old Sunmita and her 18-year-old brother Arunab were on the verge of taking their own lives in their CR Park home. However, the timely intervention of a good samaritan in the neighbourhood and a team from South district police led to their rescue.



The Delhi Police reached their residence just in the nick of time after being intimated about the suicidal siblings through a post on Twitter by a good samaritan.

As per officials, on April 30, they received an intimation regarding the death of both parents from Covid-19 and two children stranded at a house in CR Park and ready to commit suicide.

The father, one Sanjeev Phuken (53) died on April 28 at Kant Hospital at Faridabad and on Friday, his wife Momi Phuken (45) also died at a Lajpat Nagar hospital, orphaning the children.

The children were disappointed and shocked and were ready to commit suicide, the police said. Upon receiving the information, a team promptly reached the spot. The stranded children were rescued and their counselling was done keeping in view of their hyper-stress levels, the police added. The personnel, SI Jitender, W/SI Annu, SI Jagdish & HC Satender under the supervision of Inspector Ved Prakash, comforted the siblings before looking up their next of kin.

One Manoranjan Sharma, a relative based in Gurugram, arrived soon after and both were taken away to be sent to their native place in Guwahati Assam.

"The cremation of the father had already been conducted at Faridabad, Haryana. The mother is being cremated under the supervision of hospital and local administrative authorities as per COVID protocols," DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. He said in this regard information is being conveyed to concerned authorities as per COVID guidelines and for further compliance.