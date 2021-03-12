After Jan dip, active cases cross 2K, over 50% in home isolation

New Delhi: The increase in the number of daily Covid cases also saw the tally of active cases go beyond the 2K mark. As per the numbers, Delhi now has 2,020 active cases. While the recoveries have been on a high side, the huge increase in the number of cases in past few days has been taking the tally of active cases higher. The last time the city had over 2,000 active cases was on January 22, since when active cases were dipping constantly till mid-February.



Delhi recorded 409 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the positivity rate rose to 0.59 per cent. The city's infection tally stands at 6,42,439. The death toll rose to 10,934 with three more fatalities.

The total number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 69,810, including 42,187 RT-PCR tests and 27,623 rapid antigen tests. The number of people under home isolation climbed to 1,028 from 982 on Wednesday and over 6.29 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date.

Meanwhile, over 29,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national Capital on Thursday, including 14,838 senior citizens, according to official data. In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 2,683 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

On Wednesday, 30,940 people had received shots, according to official data. On Thursday, the number fell to 29,441, as per data shared by the health department. Two cases of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were recorded, officials said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.