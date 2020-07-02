After hotels, banquet halls go to court; HC asks govt to file reply

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi government, asking it to file a short response to pleas made on behalf of banquet halls in the city, seeking the court's intervention in staying the Health Department's orders to convert them and use them as COVID-19 Care facilities in light of the pandemic.



This comes after a few hotels attached to hospitals had approached the court in a similar manner to seek quashing orders, which was dismissed after the Delhi government submitted that all necessary arrangements were made and expert recommendations complied with.

Justice Jayant Nath was hearing three petitions filed on behalf of 100 banquet halls, which argued that the conversion of these banquet halls was no longer immediately required as authorities here already have around 20,000 beds at their disposal. The matter had been listed next for July 8.

"I cannot pass an injunction order without having the response of the Delhi government," the judge said when the counsel for the banquet halls insisted on staying the order for the moment.

The high court was hearing three separate petitions filed by companies Chintpurni Overseas Private Limited and Ready Mint Private Limited, which run Marina Dreams Banquet' and Lavanya' Banquet hall respectively, and Community Welfare Banquet, on behalf of 100 banquet halls.

During the hearing, advocate Satyakam, appearing for Delhi Government, said that the decision was taken in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. He also said that the government was not allowing banquet halls to operate in the current situation.

One company also alleged that the decision to attach banquet halls was made without consulting with the banquet hall management or any due-diligence on whether the property would be suitable as a healthcare facility.